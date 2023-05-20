The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Ray Flood, Travis Amen and Merlin Milander.
Members absent: Zach Westerman, Steve Abler and Shannon Brown.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; seven members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 10 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of the City of Newman Grove for a zoning change from RT (Residential Transition) and AT (Agricultural Transition) to R1 (Single Family Residential) on property known as Fowlkes Second Addition. This is about 6.8 acres in the southern portion of Newman Grove, just south of the Madison County line. While the property is in Platte County, it falls within the Madison County’s zoning jurisdiction. This is the same property that has been considered in recent months for a plat and TIF. The zoning change request will go next to the Newman Grove City Council.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval an application from Aaron and Tiffany Pokorny to build a shed more than 1,000 square feet on property at 402 E. Hale St., Battle Creek. The shed is for personal storage and to work on cars. It will go next to the Battle Creek City Council.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of Brice Arens, doing business as First Party Rental, for a conditional use permit to rent tables, chairs and tents for special occasion on property in Section 20, Township 23, Range 1. One neighbor had questions to make sure it wasn’t to host parties, and another raised questions about whether this could allow commercial operations to interfere with agriculture in the area. The request will go before the Madison County Board of Commissioners, likely on Tuesday, June 6.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval setting forth the definition of a shouse and its characteristics, as well as other new housing options.
— Commissioners also removed from the table an application from AMG Technology for a tower development permit for a telecommunications tower at 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove. The permit was postponed at the last meeting, following a public hearing. The tower will be roughly 6 miles northwest of Newman Grove. It will enhance high-speed internet and allow Madison County emergency services to locate on the structure. It is designed to go straight down if it ever collapses and is projected to be 120 feet tall, away from any nearby residences and barns. Only crops will be around it.
— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter, including carbon pipeline regulations being requested and a range of building permits, which has made it one of the busiest springs in years. In addition, the county is seeking a zoning representative for Tilden for a vacancy. Anyone interested is asked to contact the county.