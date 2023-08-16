The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Ten county staff members, guests and citizens also attended the meeting, which lasted more than 21/2 hours. Below is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARING:
— Commissioners considered Resolution No. 2023-40 regarding the application of Brad Seifert and heard public comments for a conditional use permit to construct a home on less than 40 acres in Section 27-23-3, which is west of the City of Battle Creek along 836th Road, Norfolk. The motion was unanimously passed.
REGULAR AGENDA:
— Commissioners considered an economic development agreement with the City of Norfolk. After discussion and a few recommended changes, commissioners approved the agreement.
— Review of 2023-24 fiscal year budget requests continued as the county moved closer to adopting its upcoming year’s budget. Public budget meetings will occur at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19-20.
REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE
— Commissioners reviewed the fund balance report and July fee reports for the county clerk, district court and register of deeds.
— Commissioners also reviewed the sale of surplus report, economic development report for the third and fourth quarters and CASA first- and second-quarter reports.
— A notice of public hearing for the City of Norfolk regarding the downtown area study was reviewed.