The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.

Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.

Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Todd Volk, sheriff; Donna Primrose, treasurer; five from the public and three reporters.

Meeting lasted: One hour, 10 minutes, including meeting as a board of equalization at 9 a.m.

ACTION ITEMS

— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.

— Approved a change order for asphalt projects, resulting in a net increase of $56,063.

— Approved a change order for the Creek Road bridge project for 2023 asphalt, resulting in a new increase of $46,016.

— Approved an agreement with Ewalt Law Office, beginning Saturday, July 1, through June 30, 2026, to provide legal representation of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation because of conflict, at an annual salary of $170,000.

— Approved an agreement with Moyer & Moyer to provide legal representation of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation because of conflict.

— Approved a tower lease agreement with Flood Communications for transmission and reception of radio communication signals and for the construction, maintenance, repair or replacement of related facilities.

— Approved an interlocal agreement comprising 24 municipalities and counties forming the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition.

— Approved a pledged securities addition with Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, Kansas.

— Approved pledged securities addition with Midwest Independent Bank, Jefferson City, Missouri.

— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application from AMG Technology for a tower development permit for a telecommunications tower at 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove. The tower will be roughly 6 miles northwest of Newman Grove. It will enhance high-speed internet and allow Madison County emergency services to locate on the structure, if the county desires. The 120-foot-tall tower is monopole, or designed to collapse upon itself if disaster happens.

— Conducted a public hearing and approved Article 2 of Madison County zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics required, along with establishing definitions to allow for other new building trends.

— Met as a board of equalization and approved a list of tax exemptions.

— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.

— Received an update on the EPIC Option consumption tax from Steve Jessen of Norfolk.

