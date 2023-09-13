The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present, in addition to 12 members of the public and two county staff members and county sheriff Todd Volk. The meeting lasted close to an hour and a half. A recap of the meeting is below.
REGULAR AGENDA:
— Commissioners reviewed 2023-24 fiscal year budget requests and discussed preparations for the upcoming county budget public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (See story on page 1.)
— Paul Brune with Nebraska Public Power District made a presentation to the board about the proposed Norfolk-Stanton North 115-kilovolt transmission line project. (See story on page 1.)
— Rob Barrows, executive director of The Connection Project, addressed the board about the organization’s funding needs for its peer respite program for the upcoming year. (See story on page 1.)
— Reviewed and processed claims.
— Commissioners reviewed the fund balance report, clerk’s fee report for July, district court fee report for July and register of deeds fee report for July.
— Reviewed a notice of public hearing for the application of SCS Carbon Transport LLC for a conditional use permit to construct an 8.05-mile carbon dioxide transmitting pipeline.