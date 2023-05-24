The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.

Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.

Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; two other county elected officials, two from the public and three reporters.

Meeting lasted: One hour, 41 minutes.

ACTION ITEMS

— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.

— Acknowledged receipt of the Region 11 Emergency Management budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

— Authorized having the county board chairman execute agreements with First Concord Benefits Group to administer conditional cash-in-lieu options and deductible buy-down plan.

— Approved the Wiese East lot split, located along 836th Road, Norfolk; and the William Zohner lot split, located at 83833 550th Ave., Norfolk.

— Approved an agreement with First Concord Benefits Group to provide third-party administrative services to county employees.

— Approved hiring CISA to provide high-level cybersecurity services to all systems owned and/or operated by Madison County.

— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation, including the capability to expand from about 14,000 cattle to 25,000 cattle at 55527 823rd Road.

— Met with public defender Matthew Headley about changing email accounts for his office to .gov to be consistent with other county offices and improve security.

— Met with county treasurer Donna Primrose and recommended changing postage rates to mail license plates from $3 to $4, effective Saturday, July 1. The county is charged more than $5 to mail the plates for postage and has been getting more requests to have them mailed. The fee also helps to cover costs for envelopes and time to handle the requests.

— Approved a new three-year agreement with Ewalt Law Office to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation because of conflict

— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.

In other news

900 tons of old tires collected at area events

900 tons of old tires collected at area events

The North Central Resource Conservation and Development Planning Council conducted two tire amnesty events over the past two months that resulted in the collection of hundreds of tons of tires.

Northeast focuses on disability services

Northeast focuses on disability services

Following Monday’s informational meeting at Northeast Community College for those interested in disability services, a virtual option will be later this summer on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., for those who were unable to attend in person.