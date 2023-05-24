The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; two other county elected officials, two from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 41 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Acknowledged receipt of the Region 11 Emergency Management budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Authorized having the county board chairman execute agreements with First Concord Benefits Group to administer conditional cash-in-lieu options and deductible buy-down plan.
— Approved the Wiese East lot split, located along 836th Road, Norfolk; and the William Zohner lot split, located at 83833 550th Ave., Norfolk.
— Approved an agreement with First Concord Benefits Group to provide third-party administrative services to county employees.
— Approved hiring CISA to provide high-level cybersecurity services to all systems owned and/or operated by Madison County.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation, including the capability to expand from about 14,000 cattle to 25,000 cattle at 55527 823rd Road.
— Met with public defender Matthew Headley about changing email accounts for his office to .gov to be consistent with other county offices and improve security.
— Met with county treasurer Donna Primrose and recommended changing postage rates to mail license plates from $3 to $4, effective Saturday, July 1. The county is charged more than $5 to mail the plates for postage and has been getting more requests to have them mailed. The fee also helps to cover costs for envelopes and time to handle the requests.
— Approved a new three-year agreement with Ewalt Law Office to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation because of conflict
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.