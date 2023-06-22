The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; seven from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 45 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved the appointment of Brent Wisnieski to the Madison County Board of Adjustment for a three-year term ending June 21, 2026.
— Approved the purchase of a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia truck in the amount of $44,800 from Larsen International for Road District 2.
— Approved the purchase of a hoop barn in the amount of $45,006 from ClearSpan for Road District 2.
— Approved an agreement with North Fork Outfitting, authorizing the use of Broken Bridge Road to launch water crafts on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24.
— Authorized advertising for replacement of windows for the courthouse.
— Authorized having the board chairman sign an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for Project No. STWD-CBMP.
— Authorized placing stop signs to control north and southbound traffic at the intersection 835th Road and 557th Avenue.
— Authorized placing “No Truck” signs on main street and McCallister Street east of city limits of Battle Creeks.
— Received the annual report of Madison County Library Association for 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Received the annual report of Region 11 emergency manger Bobbi Risor for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
— Received an update from Jordan Suarez, Zelle HR consultant, who works on behalf of the county.
— Heard that all office budgets and fund balances were in compliance and updated the media on budget considerations.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.