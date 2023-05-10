The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Todd Volk, sheriff; at least five other county elected officials, about five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, 6 minutes, which included the 9 a.m. meeting as the county board of equalization.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Met as a board of equalization and approved all tax exemptions on the agenda except the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation, which requested to be removed from the agenda.
— Approved an interlocal agreement for the City of Battle Creek for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond and oath of Judy Grashorn as treasurer the of Norfolk Airport Authority.
— Approved Bierman’s South lot split located at 84295 546th Avenue, Norfolk; along with Bierman’s North lot split, also located at 84295 546th Ave., Norfolk.
— Met with representatives of supplemental insurance to discuss concerns that have been raised by employees. Approved continuing to have both insurance companies offered as a payroll deduction, with employees paying 100% of the costs.
— Met with a representative of Blue Cross and Blue Shield and approved two programs it offers for county employees.
— Conducted a public comments session.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.