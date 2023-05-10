The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.

Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.

Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Todd Volk, sheriff; at least five other county elected officials, about five from the public and two reporters.

Meeting lasted: Three hours, 6 minutes, which included the 9 a.m. meeting as the county board of equalization.

ACTION ITEMS

— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.

— Met as a board of equalization and approved all tax exemptions on the agenda except the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation, which requested to be removed from the agenda.

— Approved an interlocal agreement for the City of Battle Creek for projects in accordance to American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $500,000.

— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond and oath of Judy Grashorn as treasurer the of Norfolk Airport Authority.

— Approved Bierman’s South lot split located at 84295 546th Avenue, Norfolk; along with Bierman’s North lot split, also located at 84295 546th Ave., Norfolk.

— Met with representatives of supplemental insurance to discuss concerns that have been raised by employees. Approved continuing to have both insurance companies offered as a payroll deduction, with employees paying 100% of the costs.

— Met with a representative of Blue Cross and Blue Shield and approved two programs it offers for county employees.

— Conducted a public comments session.

— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced Monday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas.

