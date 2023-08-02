The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting at the commissioners meeting room at the Madison County Courthouse. Commissioners Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson were all present, as well as county clerk Anne Pruss. Also in attendance were approximately 10 county citizens and members of the media. The meeting lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of the council session.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners received a report from Summit Carbon Solutions on the carbon dioxide pipeline project.
— Commissioners met in executive session to hear a proposal from Greg Goodwater, protective security adviser.
— The county’s 2023-24 budget was reviewed and discussed by the commissioners.
— Commissioners discussed the fund balance report.
— Minutes of the Madison County Veterans Service Committee annual meeting on June 15 were approved
— Commissioners approved the withdrawal of a request to remove property owned by the Bernard and Carol Wrede living trust from the industrial tract.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
— Commissioners heard from citizens wishing to be heard about road conditions near the Madison and Boone County line.