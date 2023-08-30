The Madison County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled session. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Close to 20 county staff members, guests and citizens also attended the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.

* * *

REGULAR AGENDA:

— Commissioners discussed liquidated damages on 2022 and 2023 asphalt overlay projects against Western Engineering and ultimately decided not to penalize the company for delays on the projects.

— Review of the 2023-24 budget continued, and commissioners confirmed a public budget review meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

— Commissioners also reviewed the following agenda items prior to adjourning: Processed claims, fund balance report, sheriff’s fee report for July and sale of surplus property.

— Reviewed the notice of public hearing for the City of Norfolk pertaining to hearing comments regarding the downtown area blight and substandard study, as well as the notice of public hearing for the City of Norfolk regarding the Wyndham Hill Area study

Tags

In other news

Northeast students move into new homes, begin classes

Northeast students move into new homes, begin classes

It’s an exciting time on the campus of Northeast Community College in Norfolk. As students began classes last Monday, many also are focusing on their living arrangements, especially the more than 500 students who are living on campus.

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui

Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast

Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from the coast

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas Tuesday, less than a day before Hurricane Idalia was expected to barrel into the state with the threat of flooding that could swamp the Gulf Coast.