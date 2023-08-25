The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night at NRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting with the exceptions of Gary Loftis and Kris Loberg, whose absences were excused. The meeting also saw around a dozen citizens in attendance, along with six staff and two media members. A recap of the hour and a half meeting is below.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Director Anthony Wisnieski led a meeting of the finance subcommittee where district finances were discussed and expenses approved.

— Monthly reports were offered on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project and an administrative report by interim general manager Brian Bruckner.

— Board members discussed approval of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations, which included its 2023-24 budget.

— Approval of conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes.

— North Fork Elkhorn River watershed plan consultant selection. (See story on this page.)

— LENRD quantity management sub-area — 2-inch allocation.

— Discussion regarding a work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the district.

— The NRD budget subcommittee reported on approval of an additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2024.

— Advertised the public hearing for fiscal year 2024 budget and long-range plan

— Board members also discussed recommendations for specifics for the 2023-24 budget, which were not listed on the agenda and for which there was no public notice. These items included increasing spending on recreation and landscaping/tree programs, as well as whether to pay dues and participate with area chambers of commerce in the upcoming fiscal year. At the urging of director Mark Hall, board chairman Roger Gustafson allowed the discussion.

