The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night for its regularly scheduled session. All board members were present in addition to 20 district residents and five NRD staff members for the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. A recap of the meeting is below.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Directors heard an update on the finance subcommittee from director Anthony Wisnieski, which included income and expenses, as well as a conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports were presented on the following issues: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from director Mark Hall; Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson; Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland; RC&D from directors Gary Loftis and Mark Hall; Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver; and administrative report from interim general manager Brian Bruckner.
— Directors received reports regarding approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations from directors Gary Loftis and Jay Reikofski.
— Discussion and reports on Battle Creek flood mitigation options and consideration of a contract with Houston Engineering to Incorporate the Battle Creek hydraulic analysis alternative into the Battle Creek WFPO. (See story on page 1.)
— Discussion and action regarding invoices requesting payment for services from Houston Engineering.
— Discussion and action regarding a request for proposals to complete the North Fork-Elkhorn River WFPO.
— Recruitment and Identification of board members to participate on an evaluation and selection committee.
— Discussion and action regarding bids to complete Willow Creek channel repairs.
— LENRD Board of Directors code of decorum complaints were tabled until the Thursday, Aug. 10, meeting.
— Potential future topics were discussed by directors.