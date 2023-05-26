The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night for their regularly scheduled session. All board members were present, as well as 15 district residents and five NRD staff members for the more than three-hour meeting. A recap of the meeting is below.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Treasurer Anthony Wisnieski offered directors an overview of the finance subcommittee meeting held earlier Thursday evening. The following issues were addressed: Income and expenses, approval of Dana F. Cole fiscal year 2023 auditing agreement and conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports were delivered to the board on the below topics: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts by Mark Hall, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission by Garry Anderson, Natural Resources Conservation Services by Robin Sutherland, RC&D reports by Gary Loftis and Mark Hall, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project by Lisa Lauver, administrative report by Brian Bruckner.
— Voted to approve the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations presented by Gary Loftis.
— The board addressed familiar topics while hearing updates regarding preliminary results from vadose coring and irrigation water; isotope sampling; compliance with submittal of management area reports; and Battle Creek Watershed Flood Protection Operations (WFPO).
— The board again voted to suspend discussions on a preferred alternative WFPO plan from Houston Engineering for 60 to 90 days.
— Simultaneously, the board voted to complete a previously rejected WFPO study by JEO Consulting, which has been on hold at 90% completion.
— The directors heard discussions on the following Willow Creek streambank stabilization issues: Construction easement and legal fee assistance.
— Board members discussed the election of a delegate and an alternate for the Lower Platte Basin Coalition.
— Board members adjourned into executive session to discuss fiscal year 2024 wage adjustments.