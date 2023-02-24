Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors met on Thursday evening at NRD offices located at 1508 Square Turn Blvd in Norfolk. All elected board members were present for the meeting, as well as 20 staff persons and citizens. The meeting lasted just under two hours. Below is a recap of the meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

— Board members received a report from treasurer Anthony Wisnieski on the finance subcommittee, including income and expenses and conservation cost-share update.

MONTHLY REPORTS

Board members were given monthly reports on the following:

— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts by Mark Hall.

— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission by Garry Anderson.

— Natural Resources Conservation Services by Robin Sutherland.

— RC&D reports by Gary Loftis.

— Bazile Groundwater Management Area project by Lisa Lauver.

— Administrative report by Mike Sousek.

— Consideration of the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations by Gary Loftis.

— Consideration of the Wau-Col Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations by Jay Reikofski, including a water rate increase.

The Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the Whole heard discussion on the following recommendations.

— Soil moisture sensor cost share program.

— Groundwater allocations.

— Flatwater Free Press town hall meeting.

— Longitude 103.

— Tractor lease.

— Hazard mitigation plan update request for proposal.

In other news

Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A monster winter storm took aim at the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, threatening to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow in a three-day onslaught that could affect more than 40 million Americans.

New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction

New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the smoking ruins, a lone dog pads in the snow, surely unaware — or perhaps too hungry to care — that death rains down regularly from the skies on the remnants of this Ukrainian city that Russia is pounding into rubble.

IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year

IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security officers in the deserts of central Syria, even as people of northern Syria have been digging out of the wreckage from the region’s devastating earthquake.