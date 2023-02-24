Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors met on Thursday evening at NRD offices located at 1508 Square Turn Blvd in Norfolk. All elected board members were present for the meeting, as well as 20 staff persons and citizens. The meeting lasted just under two hours. Below is a recap of the meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
— Board members received a report from treasurer Anthony Wisnieski on the finance subcommittee, including income and expenses and conservation cost-share update.
MONTHLY REPORTS
Board members were given monthly reports on the following:
— Nebraska Association of Resources Districts by Mark Hall.
— Nebraska Natural Resources Commission by Garry Anderson.
— Natural Resources Conservation Services by Robin Sutherland.
— RC&D reports by Gary Loftis.
— Bazile Groundwater Management Area project by Lisa Lauver.
— Administrative report by Mike Sousek.
— Consideration of the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations by Gary Loftis.
— Consideration of the Wau-Col Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations by Jay Reikofski, including a water rate increase.
The Information, Planning, Programs, Projects, Equipment & Legislation Committee of the Whole heard discussion on the following recommendations.
— Soil moisture sensor cost share program.
— Groundwater allocations.
— Flatwater Free Press town hall meeting.
— Longitude 103.
— Tractor lease.
— Hazard mitigation plan update request for proposal.