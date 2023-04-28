The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District Board of Directors met on Thursday night at NRD offices on Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk. All board members were present for the three-hour session. Approximately 20 citizens and staff were also on hand. Below is a recap of the meeting’s agenda and any action taken.
* * *
HEARING AND ACTION
— The LENRD finance subcommittee, with board treasurer Anthony Wisnieski as chairman, met on Thursday night to hear reports on income and expenses and conservation cost share update.
— At the regular meeting, directors received monthly reports on the following agenda items: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts by director Mark Hall, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission by Garry Anderson, Natural Resources Conservation Services by Robin Sutherland, RC&D by director Gary Loftis, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project by Lisa Lauver, administrative report by general manager Mike Sousek.
— The board considered approval of Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations by Loftis.
— The board considered approval of Wau-Col Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations by director Jay Reikofski.
— Board directors heard discussion on the following agenda items: Battle Creek Watershed Flood Prevention Operations (see story on page 1), Herian property crop damage payment, approval of Urban Recreation Area Development Program applications, Willow Creek artesian pressure mitigation, hazard mitigation plan selection committee,. Lower Platte Basin Coalition delegate and status update and discussion on submittal of annual reports for the Phase 2 and groundwater management area.
— Directors received an update on adopting amended Lower Elkhorn NRD Recreation Area rules and regulations.
— The executive board convened to discuss personnel matters.