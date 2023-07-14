The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night for its regularly scheduled session. All board members were present with the exception of Gary Loftis. In addition, 20 district residents and five NRD staff members also attended the 3½-hour meeting. A recap of the meeting is below.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Statement of public notice of meeting and posted Nebraska Open Meetings Act information.
— Overview and discussion of flood mitigation options for Battle Creek, including a presentation from Mike Sotak with Houston Engineering, who provided a comprehensive overview of the options that have been evaluated along with a comparison of the benefits and potential costs. (See story on page 1.)
— Bids for the Willow Creek Dam outlet channel repair were discussed, and the board received a clarification on bid disparity from NRD project manager Curt Becker.
— The board discussed scrap tire recycling events and received an update from staff members.
— The board held continued discussions on the conditions for approval policy and annual allocations that have been imposed on new wells authorized for construction in the LENRD under the standard variance process.
— Board members discussed the standard variance process that is used to evaluate requests for new irrigated acres in the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
— Board members reviewed the weekly drought monitor and received a brief overview of static water level data from the LENRD monitoring well network.
— The board discussed winter meeting times and proposed future meeting topics to be addressed at coming meetings.