Notes from the LENRD board of directors meeting

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District (LENRD) Board of Directors met on Thursday night at LENRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting, with the exception of Kris Loberg. About 30 staff and citizens were on hand for the meeting, which lasted almost three hours.

* * *

Water resources

— Russell Callan, Lower Loup NRD general manager, delivered a groundwater management plan and proposed modifications in the Lower Loup NRD.

— The board received an update and heard discussion on compliance with notices of violation for failure to submit flow meter reports.

— A status update regarding submittal of Phase 2 and 3 management area reports and Phase 3 area nutrient management plans.

— An update was given and the board discussed a request for a transfer of certified irrigated acres.

— LENRD water resources long-range plan pages were reviewed by board members.

Projects and programs

— The Battle Creek watershed and flood prevention operations (WFPO was again discussed by board members. No action was taken, and the issue will be addressed again at the next board meeting.

— The board heard discussion on a domestic well water treatment system cost-share program.

— Board members heard an update regarding projects and programs long-range plan pages.

Administrative

— Directors discussed future agenda items.

