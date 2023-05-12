The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night at NRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting, which also saw 15 concerned citizens in attendance, along with six staff members. A recap of the three-hour meeting is below.
Projects and programs
— Directors again discussed the pending Battle Creek WFPO study, although no action was taken. Board chairman Roger Gustafson said there would likely be a vote on the issue at the next meeting. (See story on page 1.)
— NRD staff member Curt Becker discussed long-range planning with the board.
Water resources
— Dave Hume with Leonard Rice Engineers made a presentation on the LENRD hydrogeologic framework/mapbook/GUI for groundwater model.
— Board members discussed the appointment of a delegate and alternate for the Lower Platte Basin Coalition.
— Directors received a status update regarding submittal of Phase 2 and 3 Area management reports.
— Board members received an LENRD monitoring well telemetry/project update.
— Board members discussed long-range planning initiatives for water resources.
Administrative
— Directors discussed an agreement with Dana F. Cole for auditing fiscal year 2023.
— Board members discussed wage adjustments for 2023. No action was taken.
— Board members discussed potential topics for future board meetings.