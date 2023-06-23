The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night at NRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting with the exceptions of Mike Fleer, Gary Loftis and Rod Zohner, whose absences were excused. The meeting also saw more than 50 concerned citizens in attendance, along with eight staff and media members. A recap of the three-hour meeting is below.
AGENDA ITEMS
– Finance subcommittee chairman Anthony Wisnieski provided a report to the board about NRD finances. Items covered in the review included income and expenses, in addition to options for how to invest excess cash reserves, and a conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports were given on the following: Nebraska Association of Resources Districts from Mark Hall; Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from Garry Anderson; Natural Resources Conservation Services from Robin Sutherland; RC&D from Mark Hall; Bazile Groundwater Management Area project from Lisa Lauver; and administrative report from Brian Bruckner.
— Board members gave approval for the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee from Roger Gustafson, given the absence of Loftis.
— Board members received reports on the Maple Creek Watershed Flood Protection Operation 90% update from Houston Engineering; groundwater allocations, and increasing those given current drought conditions (see story on page 1); and Bazile demo sites report from Jeremy Milander.