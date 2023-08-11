The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met on Thursday night at NRD offices in Norfolk. All board members were present for the meeting with the exceptions of directors Scott Clausen and Melissa Temple, whose absences were excused. The meeting also saw well over 60 concerned citizens in attendance, along with six staff and three media members. A recap of the three-hour meeting is below.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Heard testimony and public comment regarding proposed sanctions against director Melissa Temple as the result of a complaint filed against her by fellow director Scott Clausen. (See story on page 1.)
— Heard reports and held discussions on the conservation cost share program regarding updates to the cost share docket on water resources.
— Discussed the eastern Madison and Wayne County quantity management subareas regarding the possible authorization of additional allocation to be used after Friday, Sept. 15, for cover crops.
— Discussed the standard variance process for new groundwater irrigated acres.