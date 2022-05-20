The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Travis Amen, Merlin Milander, Merlin Oswald and Ray Flood.
Members absent: Zach Westerman, Jim Prauner, Stan Schapman and Steve Abler.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; three members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to approve a conditional-use permit sought by Jordan Otjen, who is seeking to construct a home on less than 40 acres on property. There was no opposition. The site is about 4 miles north of Battle Creek, along 546th Avenue. The plans are to break ground in September, with the entrance onto 546th Avenue. It will be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 7.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to approve a conditional-use permit sought by Ronald and Kathi Lenser to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property. There was no opposition. The site is located about 2 miles south of Norfolk along 554th Avenue. One letter of support was read into the record. It will be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, June 7.
— Commissioners heard the zoning administrator’s report from Heather McWhorter. Topics included a reported dog kennel operating without a permit in the southern part of the county where there have been various complaints, including dogs running at large. Also, questions were raised about a recent sale along Highway 275 where vehicles parked next to the highway brought heavy mud on the highway. The mud created danger for drivers going 65 mph or faster and not expecting the mud, which made for slick conditions.