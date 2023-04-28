The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Ray Flood and Zach Westerman.
Member absent: Travis Amen, Steve Abler, Merlin Milander and Shannon Brown.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; seven members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 15 minutes, including a pre-meeting to discuss a cattle confinement expansion.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation on property at 55527 823rd Road, Madison. The permit is expected to be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, May 23.
— Postponed consideration of an application from AMG Technology for a tower development permit for a telecommunications tower at 56546 828th Road, Newman Grove. Nobody from the company was available to answer questions that came up.
— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of the City of Madison for a change of zoning from R-1 (Single Family Dwelling) to R-3 (Multiple Family Dwelling) on property known as Northern Heights Addition, which is 6 acres. The property is at 703 N. Main St. in Madison and includes converting a wing of the nursing home into a daycare. It will go next to the Madison City Council.
— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of the City of Newman Grove for a final plat of Fowlkes Second Addition to the City of Newman Grove. It will go next to the Newman Grove City Council.
— Conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval an amendment to allow for tax increment financing on a housing project for seven lots in the Fowlkes Second Addition, which is the southern portion of Newman Grove, just south of the Madison County line. While the property is in Platte County, it falls within Madison County’s zoning jurisdiction. It will go next to the Newman Grove City Council.
— Discussed adding a future amendment to the zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics of it. In addition, commissioners discussed possibly adding other definitions for houses that can be made from grain bins or mini-houses, which also are likely to come up in the future. No action was taken Thursday.
— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter. Also discussed the possibility of wind farm conditional use permits being sought later this year and carbon pipeline regulations, which are not specifically addressed in the county’s zoning regulations.