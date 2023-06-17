The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.

Members present: Roger Acklie, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Travis Amen, Merlin Milander and Steve Abler.

Members absent: Zach Westerman, Ray Flood and Shannon Brown.

Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; a few members of the public.

Meeting lasted: 52 minutes.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval the application of Joe Barry to construct a home on less than 40 acres. The property is located about 1 mile south and one-half mile west of Battle Creek along 838th Road. The request will go to the county board next.

— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval an application from Brandon Seifert to construct a home on less than 40 acres about 21-½ miles south and 21-½ miles west of Battle Creek, along 836th Road. The zoning change request will go to the county board next.

— Heard the zoning administrator’s report from McWhorter. Topics included wind turbines, an update on the county board approving definitions for shouses and other new trendy living quarters. Next meeting will be the election of officers.

