Notes from the community development agency meeting

The Norfolk Community Development Agency met briefly Monday to address a short agenda. All members were present in addition to approximately 10 citizens and city staff members. The session lasted 10 minutes. A recap of the meeting is below.
AGENDA
— Approved resolution No. 2023-6 recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk City Council.
— Approved the redevelopment plan for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the Norfolk Planning Commission for recommendation.