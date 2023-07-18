The Norfolk Community Development Agency met on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All members were present for the meeting, with the exception of councilman Justin Snorton. Just over 30 city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes. Below is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.
REGULAR AGENDA
In a short session, each of the following agenda items was unanimously approved by all present members:
— Resolution No. 2023-12 approving the second amendment to phase one of the Bradford Business Park project redevelopment contract incorporating sub-phase 2 to the project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, for the division of taxes for the one lot included in this phase.
— Resolution No. 2023-13 approving the third amendment to the Granville Custom Homes Inc. redevelopment contract incorporating phase 3 of the Arbor View redevelopment project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, for the division of taxes for the one lot included in this phase.
— Resolution No. 2023-14 providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment project — phase I, sub-phase 4 and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Resolution No. 2023-15 approving the fourth amendment to the Nor-Park Development redevelopment agreement incorporating phase 4 of the project with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023, for the division of taxes on the four lots included in this phase.
— Resolution No. 2023-16 providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Legacy Bend redevelopment project, phase 3, and authorizing the agency treasurer to forward the attached notice to divide tax to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Resolution No. 2023-17 providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Grand Theater redevelopment project — phase 2 and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.
— Resolution No. 2023-18 providing for a Jan. 1, 2023, effective date for the Medelmans Lake redevelopment project — phase 2, sub-phase 1 and authorizing the agency treasurer to sign the notice to divide tax and forward it to the Madison County assessor on or before Tuesday, Aug. 1.