The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
The meeting began at 1 p.m. and adjourned at 3:37 p.m.
Board members present: Pat Wojcik, Carol Sibbel, Donovan Ellis, Jeff Scherer, Steve Anderson and Del Ames. Julie Robinson, Terry Nelson, Dirk Petersen, Nicole Sedlacek and Jeanne Reigle were absent.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and three members of the media.
Executive sessions: There were two executive sessions for the purposes of discussing "the status of collective bargaining" and "the potential purchase of real estate," as per the agenda.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the consent agenda, which contained the minutes of the May 11 meeting, the monthly financial report and claims paid and the naming of the Lifelong Learning Center community room.
— Approved changes to the food service/dietary management program.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.