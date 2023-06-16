The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.

The meeting began at 1 p.m. and adjourned at 3:37 p.m.

Board members present: Pat Wojcik, Carol Sibbel, Donovan Ellis, Jeff Scherer, Steve Anderson and Del Ames. Julie Robinson, Terry Nelson, Dirk Petersen, Nicole Sedlacek and Jeanne Reigle were absent.

Others in attendance: Several college administrators and three members of the media.

Executive sessions: There were two executive sessions for the purposes of discussing "the status of collective bargaining" and "the potential purchase of real estate," as per the agenda.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved the consent agenda, which contained the minutes of the May 11 meeting, the monthly financial report and claims paid and the naming of the Lifelong Learning Center community room.

— Approved changes to the food service/dietary management program.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

