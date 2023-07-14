Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure

Because of the planned removal of the Norfolk water tower, North 25th Street will be closed Wednesday, July 19.

The road will be closed from Prospect Avenue to Hardison Drive. The closure will last about a day, and the sidewalk also will be closed during this time, according to a press release from the city.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to slow down.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the city’s water division at 402-844-2210.

Fire training

The Norfolk Fire Division is set to conduct training Saturday, July 15, on property located on North 49th Street.

This will be an active house burn with a heavy smoke presence and multiple personnel and equipment involved, according to a press release from the city. Citizens are asked to proceed with caution in the area and be aware of extra emergency vehicles in the vicinity of the training.

Questions may be directed to the fire division at 402-844-2050.

Siren not working

The outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. in Norfolk has not been reliably activating over the past few weeks.

The City of Norfolk issued a press release on Thursday morning indicating it is aware of the situation and has been working to get it repaired.

Unfortunately, the solution isn’t a “quick fix,” and parts are needed that have been ordered and will be coming in soon, according to the release.

Citizens who live in the area need to pay extra attention to other sources such as radio, television, social media, weather apps, weather radio, etc., for severe weather information until it is fixed.

The siren is a top priority to the City of Norfolk and as soon as parts are available, it will be up and running as soon as possible, according to the release.

Anyone with questions may contact Bobbi Risor, director of emergency management for Region 11, at 402-844-2050.

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

