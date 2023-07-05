The Norfolk City Council met on Monday in a short but, at times, tense session. All council members were present, along with 10 city staff members, six concerned citizens and three members of the media. The meeting lasted 45 minutes. Below is a recap of the meeting.
* * *
REGULAR AGENDA
— After tense discussion between council members and one of the city’s most outspoken critics, Resolution No. 2023-30 declaring the city's official intent under internal revenue code regulations to incur indebtedness that includes reimbursement of expenditures for engineering fees for flood control recertification was unanimously passed.
— Approval was given to advertise for request for proposals for a crack sealing project for the street division.
— A contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. of Norfolk for the Johnson Park improvement project bid package 2 (upper park improvements) project for an amount of $447,430.25 was unanimously approved.
— Unanimous approval was given for a change order with Perry Reid Construction for the City of Norfolk — Norfolk Transfer Station site improvements project resulting in a net increase of $749.17.
— A change order with Municipal Pipe Tool Co. for the sanitary sewer rehabilitation project on Omaha Avenue resulting in a net decrease of $8,052.66 was unanimously approved by council members.