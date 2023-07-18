Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council convened on Monday in council chambers at city hall for its regularly scheduled meeting. All council members were present, with the exception of Justin Snorton. Also in attendance were 11 city staff members and more than 50 members of the community. The meeting lasted just over 30 minutes. Below is a recap of the council session.
* * *
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— The Arc of Norfolk's 70th anniversary was honored by mayoral proclamation.
— Also by proclamation, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning designated July 2023 as "Disability Pride Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing considered approval of the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale only) liquor license application for Eldorado Hills Golf Club, 1227 Eldorado Road, and the manager application of Susan D. Fuchtman. Present council members unanimously approved Resolution No. 2023- 36 of the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale only) liquor license application for Eldorado Hills Golf Club and the manager application of Fuchtman.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Present council members unanimously approved a revised maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for calendar year 2023 and authorization for the mayor to execute a certificate of compliance at the end of 2023.
— Consideration of approval to award a contract to Custom Ice Inc. for the construction of an ice rink at Johnson Park for an amount of $284,303 was tabled until the Monday, Aug. 7, council meeting while Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, continues his search for a general contractor for the project.