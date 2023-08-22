Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night for their regularly scheduled session. All council members were present, with the exception of Corey Granquist. Close to 50 Norfolk citizens, city staff members and media personnel were on hand for the meeting, which last more than 21/2 hours. Below is a recap of the session.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held and Ordinance No. 5841 was passed approving a zoning change request from Garth and Krista Ferris from R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) to R-1 (single-family residential district) on property at 221 Jackson Ave.
— Passed Resolution No. 2023-48 approving the final plat of Ferris Kielty Addition.
— A public hearing was held and Ordinance No. 5842 was passed approving a zoning change request from Roger L. Bader, Kirk M. Bader, Jackie A. Mayer and Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, from R-1 and C-3 (service commercial district) to C-3 (service commercial district) on property at 404 S. 25th St. and part of 2607 Westside Ave.
— Passed Resolution No. 2023-49 approving the final plat of Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust — Bader Addition.
— A public hearing was held and Ordinance No. 5843 was passed approving a zoning change request from Double TV Properties from R-3 (multiple-family residential district), C-1 (local business district) and C-3 to C-3 on property at 701 S. 13th St., 707 S. 13th St. and 1229 W. Pasewalk Ave.
— Resolution No. 2023-50 was passed approving the final plat of Burger King's Addition.
— A public hearing was held and Ordinance No. 5844 was passed approving a zoning change request of Braasch Avenue LLC from C-3 to C-2 (central commercial district) on property at 300 W. Braasch Ave.
REGULAR AGENDA
— An agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. to accept the donation to the city of the railroad bridge located northwest of 309 N. First St. was passed.
— An agreement was passed with DACO Construction Co. to relocate the retired railroad bridge that crosses the North Fork of the Elkhorn River downstream to an area approximately 300 feet west of North First Street near the walking trail that connects to Johnson Park, where the bridge will be placed on a new foundation and modified for use as a pedestrian walkway over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River.
— Resolution 2023-51 was passed to approve a grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in the amount of $400,000 to add a fourth softball field at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
— An agreement with the State of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources for a grant in the amount of $2 million to help fund projects in Johnson Park was passed.
— Ordinance No. 5845 was passed authorizing issuance of special assessment bond anticipation notes in the principal amount not to exceed $3.8 million for Paving Districts 520 and 521, Sewer District 255 and Water District 128.
— Resolution No. 2023-52 was passed approving sidewalk waiver requested by Clausen Air Holdings for property at 711 S. 37th St.
— An addendum to the interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk to fund economic development operations was passed.
— Ordinance No. 5846 was tabled amending Section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; and to update water, sewer, and wastewater rates. This ordinance has an operative date of Sunday, Oct. 1. The proposed rate changes, which would have seen 6% increases in water rates and 8% rate increases in sewer rates, will be taken up at the next council meeting.
— Resolution No. 2023-46 was approved with amendments. The resolution sets the the final allocation of levy authority for the Norfolk Airport Authority for fiscal year 2023-24 at the same level as it was for 2022-2023. (See story on this page.)