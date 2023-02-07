The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night in council chambers at 309 N. Fifth St. All council members were present, including Justin Snorton, who attended his first meeting as a sitting council member. Approximately 30 citizens and city staff were on hand for the meeting, which lasted just over two hours. Below is a recap of Monday’s council session.
* * *
— New Ward 3 councilman Justin Snorton was sworn in as the newest member of city council.
— Scott Cordes received special recognition from the city for 26 years of service to the citizens and the City of Norfolk. Cordes was recently appointed as state fire marshal by Gov. Jim Pillen.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Council members received the annual report on the Norfolk Public Library from director Jessica Chamberlain.
— By special council proclamation, February was designated as: "JOI of Reading Month."
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held to consider amending the City of Norfolk economic development plan to provide for a workforce housing plan.
— Ordinance No. 5819 was unanimously passed approving an amendment to the economic development plan to adopt a workforce housing plan and allow housing construction and rehabilitation as eligible activities.
REGULAR AGENDA
— In a 5-2 vote, the council approved Ordinance No. 5814 for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth Street. This ordinance was passed on first reading at the Dec. 19 council meeting and on second reading at the Jan. 17 council meeting. Councilmen Frank Arens and Thad Murren voted against the zoning change.
— Council unanimously approved Resolution 2023-8 ratifying a grant application for $190,734 to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for economic development administration tourism funds for infrastructure development along the North Fork River,
— Resolution 2023-9 to ratify a grant application for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) recovery funds was unanimously approved by council. The application will be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, requesting an amount up to $3.5 million in QCT infrastructure funds for upgrades to the Norfolk Water Pollution and Control Plant.
— Council unanimously approved Resolution 2023-10 to ratify a grant application for Qualified Census Tract (QCT) recovery funds, to be submitted to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, requesting $81,558 of QCT planning funds, for a City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation master plan.
— In a unanimous vote, council approved Resolution No. 2023-11 authorizing the City of Norfolk to submit an application to FEMA for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant under DR-4616 for improvements at the City of Norfolk's water pollution control plant and authorization for the mayor to execute all related documents.
— Ordinance No. 5820 amending Section 3-29 of the city code to require a hearing on liquor license applications was unanimously approved.
— A change order with Rutjens Construction Inc. for the Bonita Water Main Loop project resulting in a net decrease of $2,200 was unanimously approved.
— Council unanimously approved awarding a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project base bid for an amount of $630,859.90.
— Unanimous approval was given for a change order with United Contractors Inc. for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net decrease of $103,480.
— Council unanimously approved a letter agreement amendment with Riverwise Engineering for the Johnson Park instream improvement project for an amount not to exceed $45,000.