Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Tuesday night for its regularly scheduled session following the Labor Day holiday on Monday. All council members were present, in addition to 15 city staff members. Close to two dozen Norfolk citizens and media personnel were on hand for the meeting, which lasted an hour. Below is a recap of the session.
* * *
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Approved Tuesday, Sept. 12, as "Goodwill of the Great Plains Day."
— Representatives from Nebraska Public Power District provided an update on a proposed 7- to 9-mile 115-kilovolt transmission line starting at the existing substation on the east side of Norfolk proceeding east to a substation in Stanton County. (See story on page 1.)
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held to consider a blighted and substandard declaration for the area referred to as the Norfolk downtown area, and Resolution No. 2023-55 was unanimously passed approving the blighted and substandard declaration. (See story on page 1.)
— A public hearing was held concerning the activities of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) regarding the tourism development grant, 19-TD-002.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved the mayor’s call to hold a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, at noon to conduct public hearings on the proposed 2023-24 budget and tax request.
— Approval was given to the public arts council to purchase two sculptures and place one in the 18th Street roundabout and another permanently at River Point Square.
— Change Order No. 1F with A&R Construction Inc. was approved for the East Benjamin Avenue trail continuation project resulting in a net increase of $2,015.05.
— Approval was given to purchase equipment from Bizco for $52,438 to replace the microphone system and voting display board in the council chambers, located in the city administration building.
— Amendment No. 2 was given to the engineering services contract with Olsson for the wetland mitigation bank project for an amount not to exceed $123,384.
— Ordinance No. 5847 was approved amending section 2-5 of the city code to update building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees. This ordinance has an operative date of Tuesday, Oct. 1.