The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night for its regularly scheduled session. All board members were present with the exception of councilman Andrew McCarthy, in addition to a dozen residents and nine city staff members for the meeting, which lasted 21-w hours. A recap of the meeting is below.
ITEMS FROM CONSENT AGENDA
— The council approved the parks and recreation board recommendations to include landscape designs and combining itself with the trails board.
— Resolution No. 2023-37 was approved, authorizing submittal of the blight and substandard determination study for the Norfolk downtown area to the planning commission for review and recommendation.
— The council approved Resolution No. 2023-38 authorizing submittal of the blight and substandard determination study for the Wyndham Hills area to the planning commission for review and recommendation.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held concerning an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for downtown revitalization in the amount of $435,000 for commercial rehabilitation in the form of downtown façade improvements.
— The council approved Resolution No. 2023-43 approving a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $435,000 and authorizing the mayor and/or city staff to proceed with the formulation of any and all contracts, documents or other memoranda between the City of Norfolk and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development so as to effect acceptance of the grant.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Ordinance No. 5838 was approved creating Paving District No. 521 providing for paving of South 43rd Street, Madison Avenue, Highway 275 eastbound right turn lane and 40th Street, all located in Norfolk 140 subdivision.
— The council approved Ordinance No. 5839 creating Sanitary Sewer Extension District No. 255, which provides for the extension of a sanitary sewer main for Norfolk 140 subdivision.
— Ordinance No. 5840 creating Water Extension District No. 128, which provides for the extension of a water main for Norfolk 140 subdivision, was approved by the council.
— A discussion was held considering the approval of an engineering services contract with Schemmer Associates Inc. for the Norfolk 140 development districts project for an amount not to exceed $225,340.
— A contract with A & R Construction Co. for the East Benjamin Avenue trail continuation project for an amount of $29,999 was approved.
— A contract to IES Commercial Inc. of Holdrege for the Johnson Park improvement project bid package 4 (park and trail lighting and electrical) project for an amount of $656,710 was approved.
— A change order with BX Civil and Construction was approved for the Benjamin Avenue, 13th Street to First Street project resulting in a net decrease of $16,938.
— A change order with A & R Construction was approved for the West Michigan Avenue and Eighth Street reconstruction project resulting in a net increase of $54,838.
— A change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project resulting in a net increase of $29,795 was approved.
— Resolution No. 2023-44 was approved for a sidewalk waiver requested by Gretchen M Sandall for property at 1809 Koenigstein Ave.
— The proposed 2023-24 airport authority budget was approved with the deciding vote being cast by mayor Josh Moenning. (See story on page 1.)