The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Council President Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Gary L. Jackson.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, three; and about 25 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
Consent agenda
— Approved issuing letters to the property owners at 410 S. 10th St., 812 Wood St., 808 Wood St., 309 S. Sixth St., 2303 Clark St. and 2305 Clark St. to repair or have signed contracts for the respective sidewalks within 90 days, according to city code.
— Approved the mayor's appointment of Dr. Mark Davis to the Norfolk Airport Authority, completing the unexpired term ending 2024 of Bill Jepsen, who became ineligible to continue his elected board member seat because he had moved out of city limits.
— Approved forwarding no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the manager application of Frances A. Teague in connection with the Class C liquor license of Veterans of Foreign Wars 1644, 316 W. Braasch Ave.; and the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale) liquor license application for Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Bvld., and the manager application of Scott D. Stevens.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Jim's Fine Wine & More to serve wine at Earl May Nursery, 1910 Center Drive, on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a wine tasting event.
— Approved an addition to premise of an indoor area, about 60 feet by 18 feet, for the Class I liquor license of Zepeda Bros., doing business as Tu Casa Restaurant, 1220 Riverside Blvd, Suite 100.
— Approved advertising for bids for snow removal in the downtown area.
— Approved advertising for bids for the 8-inch CIPP (cured in place pipe) project for the sewer division.
— Approved advertising for bids for the Norfolk Public Library story walk trail project.
— Approved the engineer's final certificate for Water Extension District No. 127 (Channel Road).
— Approved establishing Monday, Nov. 21, for the board of equalization to conduct a public hearing for equalization of special assessments for Water Extension District 127 (Channel Road).
— Approved a resolution approving the final plat of Blum-Jasperson's Addition.
— Approved an agreement with OneNeck IT Solutions for the purchase of Microsoft 365 licensing at a monthly cost of $6,850, with a total annual cost of $82,209, to replace the current email system that is near the end-of-life. This agreement provides licensing for all Microsoft Office applications on nearly all city-issued computers.
— Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the year-end certification of city street superintendent for the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation and reappoint Steven D. Rames, Class A, as the City of Norfolk street superintendent.
— Approved an agreement with Downtown Norfolk Association to hold a Hometown Holiday Festival in downtown Norfolk on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with a rain/snow date of Nov. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., including but not limited to giving horse-drawn carriage rides, tractor-pulled hayrack rides, live reindeer display, live Nativity scene and having small campfires in self-contained steel fire pits.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation for November as "Read Aloud To A Child Month."
— City officials also recognized the 2022 Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved a resolution declaring the city's official intent under Internal Revenue Service code regulations to incur indebtedness, which includes reimbursement of expenditures for relining two sanitary sewer mains. (See page 1 for story.)
— Approved a contract with Rutjens Construction Inc. for the city portion of the Bonita water main loop project for an amount not to exceed $52,505.
— Approved a change order with Steve Harris Construction for the Benjamin Avenue trail project resulting in a net increase of $6,257.
— Approved a change order with BX Civil and construction for the Benjamin Avenue, 13th Street to First Street project, resulting in a net decrease of $12,557.
— Approved a change order with United Contractors for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project, resulting in a net decrease of $24,605.
— Approved the purchase of Burke playground structures with Creative Sites, using the Sourcewell contract with state bid pricing not to exceed $133,949. The structures are for Johnson Park.