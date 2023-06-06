The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night at council chambers at city hall. All members were present, with the exception of councilman Corey Granquist. Close to 20 citizens, city staff and members of the media also attended. Below is a recap of the agenda items addressed during the session.
* * *
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— Considered and approved a Class IK (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on sale only) liquor license application for The Pier Seafood, 312 W. Norfolk Ave., and the manager application of Jonathan Montalvo.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved the purchase an articulating front-end loader for $138,802.07 from Bobcat of Omaha through a State Of Nebraska contract for use by the street division.
— Ordinance No. 5834 amending Section 24-164 of the city code to restrict parking on the west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from the intersection of East Bluff Avenue and Ferguson Drive going north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into East Pasewalk Avenue was approved. The ordinance was passed on second and third readings on Monday night.
— Considered approval of an agreement with Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College for team lockers and an annual maintenance fee. (See story on page 1.)
— Change Order No. 1F with Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. Inc. for Paving District No. 520 (Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition) project resulting in a net increase of $6,582.60 was approved.
— Approved Ordinance No. 5835 to amend city code Section 24-272 to include additional streets upon which golf car vehicles can be operated; to amend city code Section 24-373 to remove the requirement that golf cars be equipped with roll bars; and to amend city code Section 24-377 to increase the minimum damage amount to report accidents to $1,500 to match state statute.
— Ordinance No. 5836 amending Section 26-97 of the code to adjust values that will apply in the formula used when determining the surcharge for each property discharging industrial wastes or other high-strength wastewater was approved by all present council members.
— After a lengthy discussion, Resolution No. 2023-27 approving the preliminary planned development on property generally located at the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road at the request of Norfolk Rentals was tabled until the next council meeting.