The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center. The meeting began at 10:30 a.m. and progressed throughout the day until its adjournment around 3:45 p.m.
Regular meeting duration: A little over five hours.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donovan Ellis, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Jeff Scherer, Nicole Sedlacek, Pat Wojcik, Dirk Petersen and Jeanne Reigle. Carol Sibbel was the only board member absent.
Others in attendance: Numerous college administrators and one member of the media.
PRESENTED INFORMATION:
— Scott Gray, legal counsel for the college, presented the administrative services report that included preliminary discussions of a proposed general fund and capital fund budgets. The report also included the monthly financial information and listed paid bills.
— Del Ames presented a report that included information about the college’s recent meeting with the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) and said how plans regarding tax levies for each college within the NCCA were shared. One of the biggest takeaways from the meeting, he said, was how “each college has to act upon their own,” with each community college having different revenue possibilities and needs based on property valuations.
— Steve Anderson presented a report pertaining to the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), which highlighted the college’s concerns over the simplification of FAFSA and how that will affect student financial aid, as well as small-business owners and farmers.
— In her report, college president Leah Barrett said how preliminary enrollment numbers for the college’s summer programs were near average, and she provided details on future child care options for employees at the college, among many other minor items.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved on second reading the deletion of two policies relating to nepotism and organizational structure, both of which were merged into a portion of the new administrative procedure handbook.
— Approved the purchase of real estate located at 1107 E. Benjamin Avenue. (See story on page 1.)
— Approved a 1% increase in the total 2023-24 general fund budget limit authority. (See story on page 1.)