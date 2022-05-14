The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 16 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Pat Wojcik, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Carol Sibbel and Jeanne Reigle
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
* * *
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved minutes of the April meeting.
— Acknowledged and accepted the monthly financial report and claims paid in April.
— Approved the continuation of the welding programs at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approved the machining and manufacturing program at Northeast Community College for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approved the second reading and approval of the deletion of three board policies; BP-5120 (Transfer of Credit Policy); BP-5130 (Standards of Satisfactory Academic Progress); and BP-5150 (Student Military Leave).
— Approved the president’s contract for 2022 to 2025.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Dr. Leah Barrett briefed on several of the college’s updates. One of the highlights of her report stated that first-year nursing students at the college participated in a health care workshop called HEROES (Healthcare & Emergency Responder Organization Education through Simulation). Another event, the “Bridge Builders Competition,” happened last month to showcase structural integrity through bridge building. Northeast Community College students Brooke Mewis, Curtis Briggs and Kevin Pearson participated in the event, in which they placed more than 2,000 pounds of weight on top of glued popsicle sticks. The students earned places on the drafting program’s top 20 all-time list following their performances.