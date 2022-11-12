The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 4 hours and 16 minutes.
Board members present: Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Dirk Petereson, Jeff Scherer, Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Carol Sibbel, Pat Wojcik and Jeanne Reigle
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: Two.
ACTION ITEMS
— Second reading and approval for the deletion of board policies related to alcoholic beverages and controlled substances for employees.
— Approved the 2023 Nebraska Community College Association annual membership dues in the amount of $71,678.89.
— Acknowledge the Northeast Community College financial audit of June 30, 2022 and 2021.
— Approved the 2023-24 tuition, fees, housing and meal plan rates.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on board member Steve Anderson’s reelection to the Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors.