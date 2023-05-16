Northeast Community College Board of Governors

The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met last Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.

There was one closed session for the purpose of discussing the president’s contract.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved the second reading and deletion of board policy 5325, Military Student Tuition Assessment and Refunds.

— Approved the continuation of the criminal justice program at Northeast Community College for submission to and consideration by the Nebraska Coordination Commission for Postsecondary Education.

— Heard the first reading of revisions to BPD-02, Accountability of the President.

\!q —Heard the first reading for the deletion of a number of board policies including 3330, Publicity of Rules Affecting Students; 1210, Purposes; 2520, Board Member Development and 3320, Privacy and Release of Information.

— Approved the president’s contact for 2023-26.

