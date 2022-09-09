The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
Regular meeting duration: 4 hours and 42 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Julie Robinson, Pat Wojcik, Jeanne Reigle, Carol Sibbel, Dirk Petereson and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from the August 11 meeting.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the revisions heard the second reading for EL-02, Access to Education and EL-06, Asset Protection.
— Approved the deletion and heard the second reading of six board policies for fraud and whistleblowers, recognition, communicable diseases, tobacco and alternative nicotine products use, alcohol and controlled substance testing for commercial driver’s licenses and child abuse and neglect.
—Approved and heard the first reading for the deletion of board policies relating to payroll deduction, voluntary separation program, work week, staff load, employment probation and the suspension, demotion and termination for cause.
—Approved the NSWERS Interlocal Agreement
—Approved the Resolution of Acceptance and Approval of a Rural Business
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on her appointment to the Nebraska Information Technology Commission by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The commission promotes the use of information technology in education, health care, economic development and all levels of government services. The commission was established by the Legislature to provide advice, strategic direction and accountability on information technology investments in the state.