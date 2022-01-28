The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its last meeting of the month on Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 15 minutes.
Board members present: Tammy Day, Brenda Carhart, Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm.
Others present: Two from the media.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators approved the 2022-23 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff. The agreement sets the new starting salary for teachers at $37,807, which is an increase of $300.
— Board members approved the resignation of Christina Hamling, a Norfolk Public Schools speech-language pathologist.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m.