NPS board of education meeting

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday, where a new hire contract and a resignation were approved.

 RILEY TOLAN-KEIG/DAILY NEWS

The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at noon at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

The meeting lasted 22 minutes.

Board members present: Jake Claussen, Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm. Others in attendance: Four from the media and several district administrators.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Members approved a new hire contract for Katherine Perrigan, who will be a third grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary. She has been a long-term substitute teacher for Norfolk Public Schools since 2018.

— An executive session was taken to protect the interest of the district or to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.

— Members approved a resignation for Joshua Clark, an English/language arts teacher at Norfolk Junior High, due to extreme and extenuating circumstances.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next board of education meeting will be Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.

Most land mine use by US military banned, except for Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday that it would restrict the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, aligning the country's policy more closely with an international treaty banning the deadly explosives.

Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military extended its grip Thursday on territory in eastern Ukraine, capturing two villages and vying for control of a key highway as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle some frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military officials said.

Highway overlay district now part of city code

Trying to balance individual landowners’ right to develop their property with little government interference while promoting a uniform and attractive look along city corridors can be tricky.