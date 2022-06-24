The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Thursday at noon at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 22 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and Leann Widhalm. Others in attendance: Four from the media and several district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Members approved a new hire contract for Katherine Perrigan, who will be a third grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary. She has been a long-term substitute teacher for Norfolk Public Schools since 2018.
— An executive session was taken to protect the interest of the district or to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.
— Members approved a resignation for Joshua Clark, an English/language arts teacher at Norfolk Junior High, due to extreme and extenuating circumstances.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next board of education meeting will be Monday, July 11, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.