The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at noon in the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

The meeting lasted 16 minutes.

Board members present: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon and Beth Shashikant.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved contracts for the 2023-24 school year.

— Approved the resignation of Leah Rowan effective immediately because of extreme extenuating circumstances.

— Approved the resignation of Tammy Kallhoff at the end of the 2022-23 school year pending the hiring of a suitable replacement.

CLOSED SESSIONS: There was one closed session to “discuss personnel, as necessary to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual,” as per the agenda.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, May 8. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

