The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its last meeting of the month on Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted six minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Brenda Carhart, Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm. Others present: One from the media and one community member.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Administrators approved several staff resignations.
— Administrators approved new hire contracts. These hires include Bailey Beacom as a third and fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary, Alyssa Brogren as a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Park Elementary and Jamie London as the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School.
ACTION ITEMS
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, March. 14, at 5:30 p.m.