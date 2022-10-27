The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Wednesday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted one hour and 29 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Leann Widhalm and Brenda Carhart.
Others in attendance: Some district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— An executive session was taken to begin negotiations with the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. There will be no study session.