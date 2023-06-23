The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at noon.
The meeting lasted seven minutes.
Board members present: Teri Bauer, Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe. Cindy Booth and Lindsay Dixon were absent.
Others in attendance: Three from the media and district administrators.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the bid for replacement of the junior high track.
— Approved the contract for Cindy Mills, second grade teacher at Woodland Park.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will not be a study session.
—Amber Fehrs