The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at noon.

The meeting lasted seven minutes.

Board members present: Teri Bauer, Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe. Cindy Booth and Lindsay Dixon were absent.

Others in attendance: Three from the media and district administrators.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved the bid for replacement of the junior high track.

— Approved the contract for Cindy Mills, second grade teacher at Woodland Park.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will not be a study session.

—Amber Fehrs

