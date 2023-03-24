The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.

The meeting lasted six minutes.

Board members present: Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon. Sandy Wolfe and Teri Bauer were absent.

Others in attendance: District administrators, one from the media.

ACTION ITEMS

— Approved contracts for a number of staff for the 2023-24 school year, 4-0.

— Approved resignations for Kelli Thelen, elementary media specialist; Andrea Clark, middle school special education; TeJai Clausen, middle school teacher and senior high assistant varsity boys track coach; Chelsey Schmit, middle and junior high school ELL; Alexa Stueckrath, junior high guidance counselor and Rheanna Klassen Anderson, senior high science teacher and assistant varsity girls basketball coach, 4-0.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

