The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Thursday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted six minutes.
Board members present: Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon. Sandy Wolfe and Teri Bauer were absent.
Others in attendance: District administrators, one from the media.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved contracts for a number of staff for the 2023-24 school year, 4-0.
— Approved resignations for Kelli Thelen, elementary media specialist; Andrea Clark, middle school special education; TeJai Clausen, middle school teacher and senior high assistant varsity boys track coach; Chelsey Schmit, middle and junior high school ELL; Alexa Stueckrath, junior high guidance counselor and Rheanna Klassen Anderson, senior high science teacher and assistant varsity girls basketball coach, 4-0.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 17. This meeting date is a week later than usual. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.