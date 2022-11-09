The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; one from the public and one reporter.
Meeting lasted: 5 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved a commercial lease agreement to Sterling Computers Corp. for property located at 1309 S. 13th St., Norfolk
— Approved appointments of John Klein, Travis Amen and Joan Sokol to the Madison County Board of Adjustments for a three-year term, beginning Nov. 8.
— Approved the county board chairman to sign property damage release in the amount of $41,950 for fire damage to county bridge on 824th Road west of 552nd Avenue.
— Approved having the county board chairman to execute appointment and the year-end certification of Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent, to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Approved audit of financial statements of Behavioral Health Specialists Inc.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.