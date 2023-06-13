The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting lasted around one hour and five minutes.
Board members present: Cindy Booth, Brenda Carhart, Lindsay Dixon, Beth Shashikant and Sandy Wolfe. Teri Bauer was absent.
Others in attendance: Three from the media, several district administrators and a number of the public.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Teaching and learning, Americanism, multicultural, student programs and services, human resources and accreditation, superintendent’s and committee reports were given.
— The board approved contracts of Ashley Meuret, fifth grade math and ELA teacher; Tiffini Palm, special education teacher; and Alanna Binder, business/computer science teacher, with 5-0 votes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved handbooks for the Little Panther Preschool, elementary schools, certified staff, classified staff and substitute staff, all 5-0.
— Approved the transportation services contract, 5-0.
— Approved the sale of used maintenance and technology items, 5-0.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 5008 (student attendance), 5414 (anti-bullying), 5417 (school wellness), 6370 (multicultural education), 6400 (parental/community involvement in schools), 6410 (Title I parent and family engagement), 5-0.
— Approved a purchase of property at 405 and 407 W. Walnut Ave. for the price of $130,000, 5-0. (See story on page 1.)
PUBLIC INPUT: Several members of the public commented on topics including transgender athletes, accusations raised at a previous board meeting and support for educators. (See story on page 1.)
CLOSED SESSIONS: There was one executive session for the purpose of discussing “the potential purchase of property,” as per the agenda.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been scheduled for noon on Thursday, June 22. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, July 10, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will not be a study session.