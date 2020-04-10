The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video conferencing software.
Regular meeting duration: 44 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donavan Ellis, Arlan Kuhn, Terry Nelson, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scheer, Carol Sibbel, Julie Robinson, Nicole Sedlacek and Gene Willers.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives and other college staff through Zoom.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
- Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
- Approved the Northeast Community College Emergency Proclamation and authorized President Leah Barrett to execute the document.
- Approved the temporary easement with Madison County for the purpose of completing the necessary grading and earthwork requirements for the Benjamin Avenue Paving Project and authorized President Leah Barrett to execute all documents necessary to implement these actions.
- Approve the continuation of the Building Construction program to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
- Approved the continuation of the Electrical Construction and Control program to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
- Leah Barrett, president, provided college updates including information about student services. Student Tait Ziems has been named a 2020 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar and the Phi Theta Kappa All-Academic Team Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon is canceled. Students from Northeast who were nominated will receive medallions and certificates at a later date.
- Terri Heggemeyer, director of career services, provided the 2019 Northeast graduate report, which includes data about last year’s graduating class.
- Anderson provided information in the Nebraska Community College Association report and announced that the association’s May meeting is canceled.