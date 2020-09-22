The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Donna Neeman, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Frank Arens and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Bill Coby and Dirk Waite
Meeting lasted: 18 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and four from the public.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners unanimously approved the agenda.
— Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for ambulance services at 1322 Andrews Drive.
— Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 E. Norfolk Ave., and an exception for architectural compliance for the building.
— Commissioners approved a request to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 N. 13th St. at their next meeting.
— Commissioners approved the final plat of Rehand-Farmer addition.
— Commissioners heard the August 2020 building permit report.