City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Donna Neeman, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Frank Arens and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Bill Coby and Dirk Waite

Meeting lasted: 18 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and four from the public.

ACTION ITEMS

— Commissioners unanimously approved the agenda.

— Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for ambulance services at 1322 Andrews Drive.

— Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 E. Norfolk Ave., and an exception for architectural compliance for the building.

— Commissioners approved a request to consider a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 N. 13th St. at their next meeting.

— Commissioners approved the final plat of Rehand-Farmer addition.

— Commissioners heard the August 2020 building permit report.

